71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge man arrested in Livingston Parish for solicitation of a minor

2 hours 7 minutes 39 seconds ago Thursday, February 22 2024 Feb 22, 2024 February 22, 2024 3:53 PM February 22, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Louisiana State Police announced they, in conjunction with the FBI and Livingston Parish Special Victim's Unit, arrested a Baton Rouge man Wednesday for child sexual exploitation.

According to police, Fleet J. O'Bryant, 41, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center for computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with juveniles.

Trending News

The case remains investigation. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days