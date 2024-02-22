Baton Rouge man arrested in Livingston Parish for solicitation of a minor

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Louisiana State Police announced they, in conjunction with the FBI and Livingston Parish Special Victim's Unit, arrested a Baton Rouge man Wednesday for child sexual exploitation.

According to police, Fleet J. O'Bryant, 41, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center for computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with juveniles.

The case remains investigation.