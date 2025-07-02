84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge man arrested for multiple residential burglaries, thefts in West Baton Rouge since May

2 hours 47 minutes 25 seconds ago Wednesday, July 02 2025 Jul 2, 2025 July 02, 2025 3:51 PM July 02, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

PORT ALLEN - Deputies arrested a man for multiple burglaries and thefts across West Baton Rouge Parish, the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.

Maurice Christopher, 28, was arrested after several homeowners reported items missing from around their properties and storage sheds. Over $1,000 worth of property was recovered.

Trending News

Christopher was booked for four counts of simple burglary, three counts of felony theft, felony simple criminal damage to property and criminal trespass. His bond is $95,000.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days