Baton Rouge man arrested, accused of selling Kratom, other illegal products out of Port Allen store

PORT ALLEN — A Baton Rouge man accused of selling illegal Kratom products out of a Port Allen store was arrested by deputies.

West Baton Rouge Parish deputies said that 41-year-old Md Saiful Islam was arrested and booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center on Sunday.

Islam is accused of selling illegal products containing Kratom and Tianeptine, a non-FDA-approved antidepressant, out of at Bro’s Food Mart.

Islam remains in West Baton Rouge Parish custody with no bond set, deputies added.