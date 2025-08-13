96°
Baton Rouge man arrested, accused of selling Kratom, other illegal products out of Port Allen store
PORT ALLEN — A Baton Rouge man accused of selling illegal Kratom products out of a Port Allen store was arrested by deputies.
West Baton Rouge Parish deputies said that 41-year-old Md Saiful Islam was arrested and booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center on Sunday.
Islam is accused of selling illegal products containing Kratom and Tianeptine, a non-FDA-approved antidepressant, out of at Bro’s Food Mart.
Islam remains in West Baton Rouge Parish custody with no bond set, deputies added.
