Baton Rouge man accused of fatally shooting 79-year-old father deemed fit for trial
BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge man accused of killing his 79-year-old father was deemed competent to stand trial on Monday, court records showed.
Douglas Brown, arrested in Sept. 2023, is accused of killing John Brown at his house on Leonidas Drive; Douglas Brown was living with his father at the time and police believed the shooting was motivated by money.
Previously, Brown was deemed incompetent to stand trial and to be detained at the Eastern Louisiana Mental Health System on Aug. 28.
However, the Monday order from Judge Donald Johnson said that prosecutors and defense lawyers concurred with doctors' reports of Brown's competency being restored.
