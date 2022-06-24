Baton Rouge mail carrier's master key stolen in midday mugging; police investigating whether it was an inside job

BATON ROUGE - A key that grants unfettered access to an undisclosed number of mailboxes in the Baton Rouge area was stolen by armed robbers, and police are investigating whether a postal worker had something to do with it.

The victim, a mail carrier who was making deliveries at the time, told police he was jumped around 4 p.m. June 16 on Hermadel Drive, which lies in a neighborhood off Old Hammond Highway. He told investigators that a red SUV tailed him through the neighborhood before pulling in front of him, at which point two masked men jumped out and held him at gunpoint.

The worker told police the robbers demanded the key that "opens all of the mailboxes," with one of them reportedly pressing a gun against his ribs. He went on to say one of the robbers tried to take his wallet as well but left it behind after the second mugger told him to move on.

Police noted that the victim remembered some details about the vehicle but ultimately had trouble helping officers identify the SUV or the masked men. Investigators also pointed out that the worker did not contact 911 until he made it to a library over four miles away and his supervisor told him to make the call.

The victim denied having any involvement in setting up the heist when questioned by police. Officers later filed a search warrant for the victim's phone records to determine whether he had any communication with the robbers beforehand.

An investigation into the crime is ongoing.

Another post office employee was targeted in a similar robbery last year, which was later linked to a series of mailbox thefts.