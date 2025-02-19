Baton Rouge interior designer featured on the 11th season of 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' on ABC

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge resident has been making over homes on this season of ABC's "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition."

Arianne Bellizaire is the CEO and creative director of her own design firm, Arianne Bellizaire Interiors, which is on Jefferson Highway. She also sits on the High Point Market Authority Diversity Advocacy Alliance, the editorial advisory board of Kitchen and Bath Business Magazine and the Design Influencer's Conference advisory board.

Bellizaire is renovating homes on the 11th season of the show, which airs Thursday at 7 p.m. on ABC.