Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge hospitals welcome the first babies born in 2023
BATON ROUGE - Hospitals around the capital area are celebrating the first babies delivered in the new year.
Woman's Hospital welcomed the first baby of 2023, Autumn just 16 minutes into the year. Autumn Sanford, the daughter of Latrinda Sanford, was born at just 12:16 a.m. on Jan. 1, two weeks ahead of her anticipated due date.
Autumn and her mom are both doing well, and the hospital gifted them a celebratory basket full of essential supplies, books and a "First New Year Baby" onesie, hospital officials said.
Baton Rouge General's Birth Center saw their first delivery of the year later this morning at 6:21 a.m., when Harper Rose was born to parents Samantha and Keith. Hospital officials said, "Baby Harper was so ready to take on 2023, she made an early entrance, about six weeks before her due date."
Harper and her mom are doing well with help from BRG's NICU team, according to the hospital.
