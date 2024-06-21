Baton Rouge Homeland Security says they've had 100% increase in retail theft arrests since December

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Office of Homeland Security has been combating theft through the Louisiana organized retail crime task force.

Agents recently wrapped up a two-day sting operation, saying they've made a 100% increase in arrests since December.

According to Homeland Security, organized retail crime costs federal and state governments more than $15 billion annually, which ends up costing families more than $500 a year.

Photos show a man believed to be a part of a retail theft ring being detained at Academy Sports on Seigen Lane. Agents say he was in possession of this device used to remove security tags.

Organized retail theft is not shoplifting, as the goods are usually stolen in bulk and then re-sold.

Over the two-day operation, agents made 38 arrests, recovered nearly $5,000 in merchandise, and closed multiple pre-existing, open cases including arresting one longstanding career fugitive wanted in four parishes with seven EBRSO warrants.

Since launching this initiative last winter, Homeland Security says the operation has been successful and plans on doing many more sting operations.