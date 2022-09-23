Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge High among schools targeted by fake threats Thursday
BATON ROUGE - Several schools across Louisiana, including Baton Rouge Magnet High, received nearly identical calls Thursday phoning in false threats.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said they received a call around 10:30 a.m. warning them of "a possible armed person on campus" at Baton Rouge High.
The school was quickly placed under lockdown while the resource officer searched campus to make sure it was safe, according to the EBR school board. The campus returned to normal operations after the school system's director of security determined the phone call was a hoax.
Several other schools in Louisiana, including campuses in Beauregard, Vernon, and St. Mary parishes, received similar threats. Law enforcement is currently investigating the source of those calls.
