Baton Rouge General hosts flu shot event

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge General on Saturday hosts the second of two September flu shot events, with a clinic at 5353 Florida Blvd.

Shots will be administered from 8 a.m. until noon to those ages 3 and older. The location is the site of BRG's Primary Care Group Clinic.

In most cases, there is no cost for those with health insurance.

Those attending are asked to bring photo identification along with their insurance cards.

Vaccination against the flu is recommended by the end of October for protection in the upcoming flu season.

Children under the age of 5, pregnant women, those over 65 and those with chronic medical conditions are at the greatest risk of infection.

Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments can be scheduled ahead of time. To schedule or for more information, call (225) 367-4558.