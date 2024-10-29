Baton Rouge General Hospital to build $50 million facility along Juban Road

LIVINGSTON — The Livingston Parish president says Baton Rouge General Hospital plans to build a medical facility along Juban Road that would be valued at $50 million.

In a Facebook post last weekend, the parish government said Parish President Randy Delatte had met with hospital and political leaders, along with the state Economic Development Commission, to discuss the development. The parish called it a "game-changer" for the parish, with quality healthcare closer to home.

"I’m grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with BR General’s leadership, and we’re ready to support this project every step of the way," Delatte wrote. "This is all about strengthening our parish, providing essential resources, and delivering for our community.