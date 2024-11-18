82°
Baton Rouge General holiday lights return to Bluebonnet location this weekend

Monday, November 18 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy
Photo: Baton Rouge General

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge General's holiday lights display returns to Bluebonnet Boulevard for its eighth year on Saturday.

Starting Saturday and continuing through Dec. 31, the Holiday Lights at Baton Rouge General powered by Entergy will light up each night starting at 5:30 p.m. The walk-through display will feature three large attractions — an ornament, present and Santa hat — as well as singing trees, a trio of large light trees and 24-foot light tunnels.

On Dec. 5 and 12, Baton Rouge General will also host the ticketed "Snow & Glow" event where kids can get pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, as well as play in real snow and enjoy on-site food from local food trucks. Tickets for the event, costing $5, go on sale on Saturday.

The lightshow will be at Baton Rouge General's Bluebonnet location along Picardy Avenue. Click here for more information. 

Photo: Baton Rouge General

