First 'Snow & Glow' of 2023 set for Thursday evening

BATON ROUGE - The first of two special, ticketed events at the Baton Rouge General Holiday Lights display takes place Thursday evening.

From 5:30 until 7:30 p.m., the walk-through will feature "real snow" and other add-ons, including an appearance by some guests from the North Pole.

Admission is $5 and tickets should be purchased in advance, but hospital officials say they have sold out for the Dec. 7 event. A limited amount of tickets will be made available on site for those hoping to attend.

Advance tickets are on sale now for the second "Snow & Glow," which is set for Dec. 14.

Food trucks will be on site for those interested in adding dinner to their visit.