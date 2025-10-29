55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge Fire quickly puts out early morning house fire along North 36th Street off North Acadian

1 hour 36 minutes 17 seconds ago Wednesday, October 29 2025 Oct 29, 2025 October 29, 2025 6:52 AM October 29, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Firefighters worked to put out a house fire off North Acadian Thruway in Baton Rouge on Wednesday morning. 

The fire, which started around 5:36 a.m. along North 36th Street, engulfed the home in flames, Baton Rouge Fire Public Information Officer Billy Zachary told WBRZ. 

"Several local neighbors called this in," Zachary said. 

BRFD crews quickly extinguished the fire, Zachary said, adding that no one was home at the time of the fire, so no injuries were reported. 

Trending News

The cause and extent of the damage is still under investigation. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days