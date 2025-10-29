Baton Rouge Fire quickly puts out early morning house fire along North 36th Street off North Acadian

BATON ROUGE — Firefighters worked to put out a house fire off North Acadian Thruway in Baton Rouge on Wednesday morning.

The fire, which started around 5:36 a.m. along North 36th Street, engulfed the home in flames, Baton Rouge Fire Public Information Officer Billy Zachary told WBRZ.

"Several local neighbors called this in," Zachary said.

BRFD crews quickly extinguished the fire, Zachary said, adding that no one was home at the time of the fire, so no injuries were reported.

The cause and extent of the damage is still under investigation.