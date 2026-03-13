60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge Fire Department responds to house fire on Progress Road

2 hours 22 minutes 15 seconds ago Friday, March 13 2026 Mar 13, 2026 March 13, 2026 6:30 PM March 13, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire on Progress Road on Friday afternoon.

According to the department, the fire occurred around 3:40 p.m. when an unattended pot was left on the stove. 

Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the home before locating a burning pot in the kitchen and extinguishing the fire. 

Damage to the home was limited to the kitchen area and at the rear of the home.

Trending News

There were no reported injuries. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days