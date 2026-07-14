True Beauty Salon opens second location on High Street in Zachary

ZACHARY — True Beauty Salon has opened a second location on High Street in Zachary.

A ribbon cutting was held this afternoon at the new spot, which offers a wide range of hair care services.

The original location is on Eastgate Drive, near South Sherwood and I-12 and has been open for 10 years.

The owner spoke about why expanding to a new part of the parish matters.

"Historically, a lot of Black women grow up having their hair being relaxed at an early age and so we really don't know how to care for it in its natural state," the owner said. "And a lot of people are taking the journey to transition to natural and so we're here as licensed professionals to help them on that journey to care for their hair, to ensure that they're getting their treatments, their trims and to ensure that they're using quality products on their hair,"