Baton Rouge Fire Department responds to apartment fire on Pampas Street

Monday, January 12 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE —  The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a Monday morning apartment fire on Pampas Street.

According to the department, fire crews arrived around 11 a.m. to find smoke coming from a second-floor apartment unit where they located a fire in a bedroom.

While firefighters were able to contain the fire to that room, an apartment unit below the fire received water damage. 

Investigators said the fire began due to an electrical issue.

No injuries were reported.

