77°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge Fire Department extinguishes equipment room fire at the Department of Public Safety and Corrections
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at the Department of Public Safety and Corrections off Independence Boulevard on Friday morning.
According to the department, a small battery fire broke out in the equipment room around 6:30 a.m. before being quickly extinguished.
Trending News
There were no reported injuries.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New Orleans personal injury attorneys convicted of fraud in staged crash scheme
-
2026 Amite Oyster Festival kicks off Friday afternoon
-
BREC Commission Chair addresses proposed park closures
-
TSA officers are quitting as a funding standoff forces them to staff...
-
Man arrested after search warrant led to drug bust in Hammond
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball prepare for First Round of NCAA Tournament
-
Casan Evans' career night leads LSU to a win over Oklahoma
-
LSU baseball prepares for SEC home opener
-
Southern women's basketball prepares for their second straight NCAA Tournament appearance
-
LSU's Kailin Chio continues red hot run of performances