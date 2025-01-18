Baton Rouge Fire Department aims to collect items for kids in need

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department and Baton Rouge Association of Minority Firefighters are bringing Christmas to kids in need. They've been collecting toys and gadgets all month during their 'Stuff The Truck' toy drive. Although they received donations for all ages, this year they wanted to focus on kids between the ages of 12-16.

"After doing this for so many years, we've noticed we've had kids from the 12 to 16 year old age group that's been underserved, so what we're trying to do this year is target those kids," Baton Rouge Fire Department training officer Charleston O'Connor said.

O'Connor says at first there was some difficulty in receiving donations for that age group.

"That's a tough age group, when kids are trying to identify who they are. They're trying to find themselves. They don't want this, they don't want that," he said.

But eventually they received baskets, gift cards and a couple of PlayStations.

"That'll make some kids a really happy Christmas this year and that's what we're looking forward to. We don't want to leave nobody behind. That's our goal. If a child knows that someone cares, they'll do a lot more," he said.

O'Connor says there are requirements to be able to receive a gift.

"Be a good kid and not be on the naughty list. Even if you're kind of on the naughty list, it's okay. We'll let you get some toys too," he said.