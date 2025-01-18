Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge Fire Department aims to collect items for kids in need
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department and Baton Rouge Association of Minority Firefighters are bringing Christmas to kids in need. They've been collecting toys and gadgets all month during their 'Stuff The Truck' toy drive. Although they received donations for all ages, this year they wanted to focus on kids between the ages of 12-16.
"After doing this for so many years, we've noticed we've had kids from the 12 to 16 year old age group that's been underserved, so what we're trying to do this year is target those kids," Baton Rouge Fire Department training officer Charleston O'Connor said.
O'Connor says at first there was some difficulty in receiving donations for that age group.
"That's a tough age group, when kids are trying to identify who they are. They're trying to find themselves. They don't want this, they don't want that," he said.
But eventually they received baskets, gift cards and a couple of PlayStations.
"That'll make some kids a really happy Christmas this year and that's what we're looking forward to. We don't want to leave nobody behind. That's our goal. If a child knows that someone cares, they'll do a lot more," he said.
O'Connor says there are requirements to be able to receive a gift.
Trending News
"Be a good kid and not be on the naughty list. Even if you're kind of on the naughty list, it's okay. We'll let you get some toys too," he said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU track gets season going at Purple Tiger meet
-
Louisiana Marathon preparations in full swing ahead of this weekend's run
-
Louisiana Marathon preparations in full swing ahead of this weekend's run
-
Capital One says payments, deposits could be delayed due to system issues
-
Freshman LSU QB involved in on-campus wreck early Thursday morning
Sports Video
-
Catholic basketball handles Dunham to improve to 23-1
-
52nd Annual Louisiana Classic wrestling tournament underway
-
No. 2 LSU gymnastics clinches win over No. 7 Florida thanks to...
-
LSU track gets season going at Purple Tiger meet
-
LSU baseball hosts First Pitch Banquet ahead of the start of the...