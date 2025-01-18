64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge Fire Department aims to collect items for kids in need

3 weeks 3 days 7 hours ago Tuesday, December 24 2024 Dec 24, 2024 December 24, 2024 9:40 PM December 24, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Gabby Davis

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department and Baton Rouge Association of Minority Firefighters are bringing Christmas to kids in need. They've been collecting toys and gadgets all month during their 'Stuff The Truck' toy drive. Although they received donations for all ages, this year they wanted to focus on kids between the ages of 12-16.

"After doing this for so many years, we've noticed we've had kids from the 12 to 16 year old age group that's been underserved, so what we're trying to do this year is target those kids," Baton Rouge Fire Department training officer Charleston O'Connor said.

O'Connor says at first there was some difficulty in receiving donations for that age group.

"That's a tough age group, when kids are trying to identify who they are. They're trying to find themselves. They don't want this, they don't want that," he said.

But eventually they received baskets, gift cards and a couple of PlayStations.

"That'll make some kids a really happy Christmas this year and that's what we're looking forward to. We don't want to leave nobody behind. That's our goal. If a child knows that someone cares, they'll do a lot more," he said.

O'Connor says there are requirements to be able to receive a gift.

Trending News

"Be a good kid and not be on the naughty list. Even if you're kind of on the naughty list, it's okay. We'll let you get some toys too," he said. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days