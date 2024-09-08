Baton Rouge filled with tailgaters for LSU, Southern home-openers

BATON ROUGE - Saturday was a full-on party throughout Baton Rouge and its two major universities. Fans of both teams set up their tents, fired up the grill and had a good time.

"First of all, you got to have the right set-up. You gotta have the right drinks. You gotta have the right food, you gotta have the right people," LSU fan Tom Feaster said.

For many LSU and Southern fans, tailgating is a tradition.

"Our group is the Mississippi Gulf Coast tailgaters. We were established in 2010 so we're out here for almost every home game. Definitely every SEC game," Tiger fans Angela Luffey and Alisha Ware said.

"Oh, it is great. We travel with them. We go everywhere with them to all the games and we're season bookholders," Southern fan Doris Cerf said.

For many, the tradition has lasted generations.

"We started this when I started at LSU," Jared Broth said. "By next year, our oldest will be at LSU. It's pretty cool. It just comes full circle."