Baton Rouge family's roof, car severely damaged after tree struck by lightning fell on home

BATON ROUGE — A tree fell onto a house on Shadybrook Drive near Sherwood Forest Boulevard after being struck by lightning during inclement weather Saturday evening, a homeowner said.

The tree crashed into the house around 5 p.m. while Charles Healy and his family were monitoring the weather on TV while they were getting ready to host guests for a small get-together.

"Obviously...the party's over," Healy said.

At first, he wasn't alarmed, saying it started with a few branches falling until the rain began "going sideways," he said. The tree then fell into the family's home and their living room, Healy said.

"We couldn't even see the tree," he said, adding he saw a large bolt of lightning as the tree fell.

Healy said that his car was hit by the tree, shattering the back windshield and damaging the roof. It ruined multiple photo albums and damaged the floor, Healy added, staying optimistic that no one was hurt.

The family's home, which they had been living in for 25 years, previously flooded in 2016, Healy said.

A crane with AGS Tree Services came a few hours later and removed the tree from the house. Red Cross and neighbors were also at the scene helping Healy and his family.

"They came over and started helping," he said.