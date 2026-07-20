1 person dead after early Monday morning shooting at Livingston Parish apartment complex

DENHAM SPRINGS — One person is dead after an early Monday morning shooting at an apartment complex along La. 16 in Livingston Parish, deputies say.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to reports of multiple gunshots at the Parc at Denham Springs apartment complex around 5 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they found one male victim. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Sheriff Jason Ard said.

"Our detectives are investigating," Ard added.