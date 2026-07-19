Tangipahoa Parish's $1.8 million E. Lewiston Road bridge replacement starts Monday

KENTWOOD — Crews will start work on the E. Lewiston Road bridge replacement project Monday.

Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will close E. Lewiston Road between Wilson Road and R. Booty Road for about nine months while workers replace the bridge across Wilson Branch.

Miller said the $1.8 million project will use funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also called the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. He said these federal funds are managed through DOTD, with the parish adding local funds to help pay for the project.

The parish president said the closure will be inconvenient for people in the Kentwood and Mt. Hermon area over the next several months, but the community will benefit from a new, modern and safer bridge. All work depends on the weather and detours will be posted.