Monday AM Forecast: Heat Advisory in Place; TD #2 in the Gulf

Two dangerous weather threats will affect south Louisiana this week as extreme heat continues while Tropical Depression Two approaches the northern Gulf Coast. Heat Advisories remain in effect today, and forecast confidence is increasing that tropical impacts could arrive by the middle of the week. Click The Tropics section below for a full breakdown.

Today and Tonight: Dangerous heat remains the biggest weather story today. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the middle and upper 90s, with a few locations nearing 100 degrees. Combined with high humidity, heat index values will reach around 110 degrees this afternoon, prompting another Heat Advisory. Most of the area will stay dry through much of the day, although isolated thunderstorms are possible late this afternoon and evening, mainly along and east of Interstate 55. Any storm that develops could produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rain. Tonight will remain warm and humid with lows in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.





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Up Next: Tuesday is expected to be the hottest day of the week, with heat index values ranging from 110 to 115 degrees in many locations. Additional heat headlines are likely. By Wednesday and Thursday, the forecast becomes more dependent on the track of Tropical Depression Two. Increasing clouds, higher rain chances, and breezy conditions could help lower temperatures somewhat, especially across eastern and coastal areas. Rain chances increase to around 50 to 60 percent by midweek as tropical moisture spreads westward.

The Tropics: Tropical Depression Two continues to slowly organize over the northeastern Gulf. The National Hurricane Center expects it to become a tropical storm later today as it drifts northwest before turning westward toward the northern Gulf Coast through the middle of the week.

The latest forecast brings the center near the mouth of the Mississippi River by Wednesday before moving inland across south Louisiana or the upper Texas coast later in the week. While the exact track remains uncertain, south Louisiana should prepare for increasing rain chances, breezy conditions, and the potential for periods of heavy rainfall beginning Wednesday. Coastal flooding will be possible across parts of the Gulf Coast through the end of the week.

Interests across Louisiana should continue monitoring the forecast, as additional tropical watches or warnings could become necessary over the next day or two if the forecast track or intensity changes.

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— The Storm Station Meteorologists

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