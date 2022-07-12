79°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge EMS names Zachary woman new chief of operations
BATON ROUGE - The emergency medical service department serving East Baton Rouge has named a new chief of operations.
Leah Constantino is a 27-year veteran of the department. She was serving as a shift commander when she was selected for the new position.
Constantino is a lifelong resident of Zachary and joined the department in 1996. She graduated from the EMS Paramedic Academy in 1994 and also has a business degree. Constantino implemented the department's first and only service canine program, which focuses on mental wellness and combating symptoms of PTSD for EMS and other first responder agencies.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man wearing ankle monitor arrest after holding business at gunpoint
-
Construction continues on Rouzan development
-
Volunteers work to clean up blighted historic Black cemetery
-
Gonzales could bring speed cameras to school zones to slow down drivers
-
Dyteon Simpson found dead in EBR jail cell, sheriff's office cites overdose