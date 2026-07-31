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Baton Rouge Dream Center connects people to jobs, rides, and rehab support
BATON ROUGE — Purpose Church's outreach program is offering free food, clothing and resources to people in need off Siegen Lane.
The program, Baton Rouge Dream Center, set up shop at the location as part of its ongoing community efforts.
The pastor says the church has helped people find work and transportation and has also assisted people who need support through rehab.
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Dream Center hosts these events every month at its locations in St. George and Baton Rouge.
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