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Baton Rouge Dream Center connects people to jobs, rides, and rehab support

11 hours 54 minutes 31 seconds ago Thursday, July 30 2026 Jul 30, 2026 July 30, 2026 9:47 PM July 30, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Purpose Church's outreach program is offering free food, clothing and resources to people in need off Siegen Lane.

The program, Baton Rouge Dream Center, set up shop at the location as part of its ongoing community efforts.

The pastor says the church has helped people find work and transportation and has also assisted people who need support through rehab.

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Dream Center hosts these events every month at its locations in St. George and Baton Rouge.

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