Baton Rouge Diocese requiring unvaccinated students to wear masks this fall

BATON ROUGE - The Catholic Schools Office of the Diocese of Baton Rouge this week announced an updated set of COVID-related guidelines for the 2021-22 school year.

The requirements include the stipulation that unvaccinated students in third grade and up wear masks and practice social distancing while in school.

The decision was made by the Catholic Schools Office and local school officials have insinuated that its implementation requires further discussion.

