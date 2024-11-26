67°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge dentist gives back to community by donating turkeys, Rouse's gift cards for Thanksgiving
BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge dentist is hoping to make people's smiles brighter this year by giving out turkeys and gift cards for Thanksgiving.
Dr. Leonard Lewis gave away more than 30 turkeys Tuesday. He also gave away Rouse's gift cards.
He took over a practice in Baton Rouge a few years ago and wanted to give back to the community. GAVE AWAY MORE
"So many families in our community are undernourished, and not having can bring upon a level of depression; and we want to just fill that little need," Lewis said.
Lewis also plans on giving away gift cards so families can afford a nice Christmas.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Emergency officials say one person died after experiencing a medical emergency on...
-
Architects look to implement community input in new jail facilities
-
Restaurant plans to pay for man's burial after fatal crash
-
Thanksgiving travel and traffic: Best and worst times to drive and fly
-
Architects look to implement community input in new jail facilities
Sports Video
-
LSU snaps losing streak with 24-17 win over Vandy in Death Valley
-
Week 2 High School Football Playoffs heat up for Central and Catholic
-
North Iberville's story book season has come to an end in the...
-
Southeastern wins River Bell Classic
-
LSU women's basketball defeats Tulane 85-74 to remain undefeated