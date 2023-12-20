Baton Rouge DA trying to save fellow prosecutors from Taliban

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore wants to open the capital city as a safe haven for Middle-Eastern prosecutors who are currently in danger.

In 2021 when US troops pulled out of Afghanistan, thousands of American-trained prosecutors were left behind.

They were put in place to help prosecute the Taliban and its human rights violations. According to the district attorney's office, the prosecutors—along with their families—are now being hunted and killed by those extremists.

"It's time for us to recognize it. It's been two years. They can't survive much longer," Moore said.

Moore, who recently took a trip to Turkey on behalf of the campaign, is trying to help get them out. He says more than 600 people have contacted them for help.

"As Americans we made that promise—we'd never leave anyone behind and we have left thousands behind that served us and it's incomprehensible for me personally as an American and as a prosecutor and as a father. We need to do our job."

The Louisiana District Attorney's Association gave the cause a $10,000 check on Tuesday. The money will help relocate one prosecutor's family.

While money is helpful, Moore says the difficult part of the whole operation is getting visas. Moore says they are currently working on legislation to help the process.

"it's going to take an amendment to the Afghan Adjustment Act which senators Cassidy and Kennedy have been very generous on working on that with us. We hope to travel to DC to meet with them in person."

In total, Moore has raised $50,000 which will get around 5 families out. He's not sure when it will happen or where they will go just yet.