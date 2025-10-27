81°
Baton Rouge Community College breaks record for first-year student enrollment for fall semester

Monday, October 27 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A record number of first-year students enrolled in Baton Rouge Community College for the fall semester, the school said Monday.

A total of 2,722 first-year students enrolled at the college for the Fall 2025 semester, breaking last year's record of 2,501. 

“The record-breaking first-year class speaks volumes about the Baton Rouge Community College mission of being the preferred provider of talent for a global marketplace,” BRCC Chancellor Willie E. Smith Sr. said.

This will bring BRCC's total fall enrollment to 11,402 students, the second highest in the college's history, behind 11,563 enrolled students in 2024.

