Baton Rouge businesses prepare for Mardi Gras revenue boost

BATON ROUGE - Some of the biggest parades in the Capital City will roll over the next two weekends. The parades are expected to give local businesses a big revenue boost.

It may not be New Orleans, but parades in Baton Rouge draw thousands of people and millions of dollars each year. In fact, organizers of the Spanish Town Parade said it draws in over $4 million.

Parade goers typically eat and shop locally. The owner of Poor Boy Lloyd's, Freddie Taylor, said it's one of the busiest times of the year for businesses downtown.

"Mardi Gras is always busy," said Taylor. "It's fun, and everybody always wants to come and try some Louisiana food."

Poor Boy Lloyd's has been doing business on the corner of Lafayette Street and Florida Street for decades.

"We bought the place in 1985. Lloyd Laurent opened it up before, and we bought it, just never changed the name."

His son, Dean Taylor, said Mardi Gras also draws a more diverse crowd to the restaurant.

"Normally, we have state workers, bankers, lawyers. When you have something going on downtown, it generates a crowd flow, which is good for business," said Dean.

Of course, Poor Boy Lloyd's is no stranger to large Mardi Gras crowds. About a block down the road, another business is gearing up for its second Mardi Gras season.

The owner of Somewhere Neighborhood Bar, Daniel Unda, said Mardi Gras preparations are key, especially before large parades like Spanish Town.

We know that the Friday before Spanish Town is not going to be as busy, so we use that day to prep as much as we can," said Unda.

Unda said last year, Mardi Gras season was a big boost that kicked off a busy Spring season for the bar. This year, he hopes to see more large Mardi Gras crowds.

"Last year was probably the best year downtown has ever seen. We had the biggest Spanish Town we've ever had, no issues whatsoever, the weather was beautiful, and it's something we're all hoping to replicate this year," said Unda.

Business owners hope to see the good times roll all the way to the bank.