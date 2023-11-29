63°
Baton Rouge BBQ restaurant 'The Shed' shutting down
BATON ROUGE - A BBQ restaurant that opened last year on Burbank Drive is closing.
The owners of The Shed said on Wednesday that they will close the restaurant in mid-December.
Francesco Ciccone told WBRZ News 2 that he and his wife are looking for a break from the long hours involved with operating the restaurant, but they hope to have news about crawfish boils that may be scheduled for the spring.
The building that is home to The Shed will be put up for sale.
The original Shed, located in Ocean Springs, Miss., is not affected by the decision.
