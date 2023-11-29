63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge BBQ restaurant 'The Shed' shutting down

42 minutes 45 seconds ago Wednesday, November 29 2023 Nov 29, 2023 November 29, 2023 12:18 PM November 29, 2023 in News
By: Jonathan Shelley

BATON ROUGE - A BBQ restaurant that opened last year on Burbank Drive is closing.

The owners of The Shed said on Wednesday that they will close the restaurant in mid-December.

Francesco Ciccone told WBRZ News 2 that he and his wife are looking for a break from the long hours involved with operating the restaurant, but they hope to have news about crawfish boils that may be scheduled for the spring.

The building that is home to The Shed will be put up for sale.

Trending News

The original Shed, located in Ocean Springs, Miss., is not affected by the decision.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days