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Baton Rouge balloon release marks 6 months since 23-year-old shot at Greenwell Springs Road apartment
BATON ROUGE — Family and friends of 23-year-old Tyler Sensely held a balloon release at Howell Park to honor his life, six months after he was killed.
Sensely was shot at an apartment complex off Greenwell Springs Road last Christmas. He was taken to a hospital where he died five days later.
His loved ones say they will always remember him for being family oriented and his happy demeanor.
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Jacolby Gordon, Devin Gordon, Trevion Green, Derick Johnson and Dorien Johnson were indicted in Sensely's murder. They face charges of second degree murder and accessory after the fact to second degree murder.
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