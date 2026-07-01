81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge balloon release marks 6 months since 23-year-old shot at Greenwell Springs Road apartment

1 hour 52 minutes 38 seconds ago Tuesday, June 30 2026 Jun 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 10:35 PM June 30, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Family and friends of 23-year-old Tyler Sensely held a balloon release at Howell Park to honor his life, six months after he was killed.

Sensely was shot at an apartment complex off Greenwell Springs Road last Christmas. He was taken to a hospital where he died five days later.

His loved ones say they will always remember him for being family oriented and his happy demeanor.

Trending News

Jacolby Gordon, Devin Gordon, Trevion Green, Derick Johnson and Dorien Johnson were indicted in Sensely's murder. They face charges of second degree murder and accessory after the fact to second degree murder.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days