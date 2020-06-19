Baton Rouge bakers collaborate for sweet initiative in honor of Juneteenth Week

BATON ROUGE - Some of Baton Rouge's most talented bakers are giving back to the community in honor of Juneteenth Week.

Six local bakers, including Chef Schonberg, Batch Baking Company, Jackie’s Sweet Shapes, Em’s Bakery, Confectious Delights, and Nothing Bundt Cakes, have collaborated to lead an initiative called 'Bakers for Black Lives.'

The Juneteenth Week project aims to to raise $10,000 in support of organizations that work to support communities of color.

Funds will come from each participating baker's commitment to donating all or a portion of their sales to groups that directly impact people of color.

For example, Chef Schonberg is donating 25 percent of sales from June 14th to June 21st to the Grassroots Law Project.

Another baker, Jackie Wilson of Jackie's Sweet Shapes, LLC, is donating a portion of all proceeds of select designs to Color of Change and Know Your Rights Campaign.

Other beneficiaries currently include Front Yard Bikes, The Walls Project, Baton Rouge Youth Coalition, and the ACLU.

Though the initiative launched the week of Juneteenth, it will run as long as bakers are actively participating. All interested bakers are welcome to participate by visiting www.BakersForBlackLives.com, where they can learn more about the project and download a Baker’s Toolkit.

The week of Juneteenth was chosen as a kick-off date because it's the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.

Use the hashtag #BakersforBlackLives on social media to keep up with the progress of the project and to spread the word.