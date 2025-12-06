Baton Rouge animal shelter asks for emergency foster parents due to overcrowding

BATON ROUGE - An animal shelter in Baton Rouge is asking the public for help as it urgently searches for emergency foster parents and adopters for at least 40 dogs.

The Companion Animal Alliance released a message on Friday asking the public to help foster animals as the shelter is over capacity.

Companion Animal Alliance serves as the only open-intake shelter in East Baton Rouge Parish, meaning it must accept every stray it encounters in the parish. This, however, means it cannot turn away animals due to space and overcrowding.

The shelter said it will provide any supplies foster parents may need while inventory lasts and asks parents to commit to at least one week of care.

Companion Animal Alliance is also offering $10 adoption fees for dogs on Saturday, Dec. 6, to help with the adoption process.

For those interested in fostering or adopting an animal, contact Companion Animal Alliance at foster@caabr.org or adopt@caabr.org.