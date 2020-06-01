BASF donates over $300,000 to Capital Area United Way

Capital Area United Way executive director, George Bell,

GEISMAR – One of Louisiana's most recognized manufacturing companies is donating over $300,000 to the Capital Area United Way.

On Monday, June 1, BASF announced a $355,000 donation to the Capital Area United Way.

Capital Area United Way is a non-profit dedicated to improving the lives of locals across Louisiana by promoting education, income stability, as well as healthy lifestyles.

BASF, eager to assist residents during the COVID-19 health crisis, gave $40,000 to the United Way for pandemic relief efforts that support women and veterans.

The other $315,000 from BASF was donated as a follow through on a pledge the company made during the 2019-2020 United Way campaign by BASF and employees from the Geismar and North Geismar sites.

BASF supports the United Way through the traditional employee giving campaign, as well as numerous fundraisers, volunteer projects, and event sponsorships that assist military veterans and promote leadership initiatives tailored to women.

One example is Women United, which aims to improve the lives of those in the Capital Area with a focus on income stability and is committed to excellence in community service, fundraising, and dedication to the renewal, development, and empowerment of its members.

“Our partnership with BASF continues to make a long-lasting impact, not only in Ascension, but throughout the 10-parish area,” said George Bell, Capital Area United Way President and CEO. “We are thankful for BASF’s investment and partnership through their innovative role in shaping the community through the United4Vets initiative and as a member of the Ascension Parish Advisory Council.”

For more information about BASF in Louisiana, visit www.basf.us/la, and click here for information on how to support the Capital Area United Way.