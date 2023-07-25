77°
Latest Weather Blog
Barack Obama called for jury duty in Chicago
CHICAGO- Former President, Barack Obama has been called to serve as a member of the jury in Chicago.
Cook County Judge Tim Evans, told community commissioners that Obama would serve as a member of the jury in November. The former president has residences located in both Washington D.C. and Chicago and is registered to vote.
The judge ensures that Obama's safety will be their first priority while he serves his community.
Trending News
Those called can be placed in either a criminal or civil group of case hearings. They are each required to watch an old video narrated by NBC News Anchor Lestor Holt and will be paid $17.20 a day for their service.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
La. Superintendent of Education meets with controversial political organization to discuss current...
-
Deputies searching for men who attempted to break into Ponchatoula home
-
Board drops all death row inmates' names from docket, delaying possibility of...
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Charges dropped against convicted sex offender accused of raping juvenile
-
State plans to build barricade under Siegen Lane overpass to ward off...