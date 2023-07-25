Barack Obama called for jury duty in Chicago

CHICAGO- Former President, Barack Obama has been called to serve as a member of the jury in Chicago.

Cook County Judge Tim Evans, told community commissioners that Obama would serve as a member of the jury in November. The former president has residences located in both Washington D.C. and Chicago and is registered to vote.

The judge ensures that Obama's safety will be their first priority while he serves his community.

Those called can be placed in either a criminal or civil group of case hearings. They are each required to watch an old video narrated by NBC News Anchor Lestor Holt and will be paid $17.20 a day for their service.