Bar fight leads to deadly shooting in Plaquemine, second suspect arrested

UPDATE: 26-year-old Dexter Young was apprehended by US Marshals in the New Roads area Tuesday morning. He was arrested and booked into jail on one count of second-degree murder.

PLAQUEMINE - Officials are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of one man early Saturday morning.

According to the Plaquemine Police Department, the shooting occurred on High School Street around 2:00 a.m. Police say the incident stemmed from a fight in a local bar. Bradford Louis lost his life to a gunshot wound after he was transported to a local hospital.

Authorities say 24-year-old Jerry Henderson of Plaquemine is behind bars for his involvement in the crime. He is charged with principal to second-degree murder.

Police are asking for help in locating a second suspect, 26-year-old Dexter Renard Young of Plaquemine. He is wanted for second-degree murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Plaquemine City Police Department at (225) 687-9273.