Balloon release held in honor of 5-year-old girl who died alongside her father in a car crash

ST GABRIEL - Members of the East Iberville community gathered for a balloon release during the high school's halftime in commemoration of 5-year-old Rylee Bradford and her dad Bryan Bradford after both died in a car crash this past Tuesday.

Purple, pink, and white balloons took to the sky at halftime.

St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau said he's known the family since they moved here, so he and his officers came out to support the family.

"We are a small community and we touch on the family it touches all, that's why it had so many people turn out tonight for her and her family. " Ambeau said.

Ambeau said he and his department's prayers are with the family.

"We know they're still in mourning, to all the students here and east, Miss Rylee. We want to let them know Rylee is at a new school now, where Jesus is a teacher, a principal, and a superintendent. We wish you farewell. Rest in peace, Rylee," Ambeau said.

The principal of the school released a statement to WBRZ saying, "The East Iberville family is devastated by this tragic loss. Princess Rylee Bradford was our angel. She is now our guardian angel 4 ever and 1, Rylee."