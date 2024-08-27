94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police identify man, his 5-year-old daughter killed in St. Gabriel wreck

3 hours 5 minutes 5 seconds ago Tuesday, August 27 2024 Aug 27, 2024 August 27, 2024 9:35 AM August 27, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Evie Richard

ST. GABRIEL - Police identified a man and his 5-year-old daughter who were killed in a single-car wreck along Highway 30 Monday afternoon.

The St. Gabriel Police Department said the wreck happened just before 4 p.m. in front of MSA East Academy near Gordon Simon Leblanc Drive.

Police said the driver, later identified as Bryan Bradford, died at the scene. The passenger, a 5-year-old girl identified as Bradford's daughter Rylee, was taken to a hospital where she passed away.

Rylee was a student at East Iberville Elementary School. School staff says there will be grief counselors on campus on Tuesday.

Trending News

There were no immediate details on what led to the crash.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days