Police identify man, his 5-year-old daughter killed in St. Gabriel wreck

ST. GABRIEL - Police identified a man and his 5-year-old daughter who were killed in a single-car wreck along Highway 30 Monday afternoon.

The St. Gabriel Police Department said the wreck happened just before 4 p.m. in front of MSA East Academy near Gordon Simon Leblanc Drive.

Police said the driver, later identified as Bryan Bradford, died at the scene. The passenger, a 5-year-old girl identified as Bradford's daughter Rylee, was taken to a hospital where she passed away.

Rylee was a student at East Iberville Elementary School. School staff says there will be grief counselors on campus on Tuesday.

There were no immediate details on what led to the crash.