Balloon release held for 3 people gunned down Friday night

BATON ROUGE - Family and friends came together Monday evening for a balloon release in remembrance of the three victims killed in a shooting Friday evening.

Shelita "B" Vallery, David Celestine and Paul Lewis were shot at a home on Grayson Avenue after an argument erupted with another party. Family members of the victims are calling this a senseless act of violence.

"My mother watched her daughter get gunned down in the streets. You know what I heard my mom scream? 'They all is dead.' They all died. That is the worst feeling in the world for anybody to ever have to hear," Shelita's sister Cherell said.

"This was completely senseless. Where does it start? When does it stop," relative Diane Tillotson said.

Cherell Vallery says Shelita died being a protector.

"She was a pillar to the whole community. Everyone loved my sister. B died protecting her nephew. Behind senseless gun violence that should have never happened. They should have never came to the house. They tore our family apart, our family is torn apart forever," she said.

According to Tillotson, Celestine and Lewis had fun personalities. They enjoyed sitting outside, which was the last thing they did before they were killed.

"David and Paul were two people that liked to sit down and have a good time. Nothing in the form of being violent. They always talked about uplifting people," she said.

Family members of the victims say they are tired of the gun violence. They ask when is enough, enough?

"Mothers start at home, fathers start at home. Go in there room now and check your children. You can't leave everything up to the people, the school teachers, the police officers. You can't leave it all up to them. You have to help too," Tillotson said.

"If we have to get a movement started about stopping the gun violence, we will. Put the guns down," Vallery said.