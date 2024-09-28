86°
Two people injured in a Friday night shootout that killed three others have been arrested

1 hour 46 minutes 52 seconds ago Saturday, September 28 2024 Sep 28, 2024 September 28, 2024 11:13 AM September 28, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Lucia Restrepo Bralley

BATON ROUGE — Two people injured in a shootout that killed three others have been arrested for the crime.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Friday on Grayson Avenue, and authorities say it stemmed from an ongoing feud.

Shelita Vallery, 40, and David Celestine, 62, died at the scene, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said. Paul Lewis, 63, died later at a hospital.

The two suspects, 19-year-old Dominik Franklin and 19-year-old Tyrone Eackles went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and will be booked into prison following their release, the sheriff’s office said..

Franklin has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and Eackles is charged as a principal to three counts of first-degree murder and illegal use of a firearm.

Franklin and the three victims live in the same Airline Highway apartment complex where they have had an ongoing feud.

Franklin and Eackles showed up at Vallery’s mother’s home on Grayson. A fight led to the gunfire, the sheriff’s office said.

Celestine is Vallery's mother's boyfriend and Lewis is another relative.

This investigation is ongoing.

