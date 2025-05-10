62°
Baldwin Police Department looking for missing 14-year-old

By: Adam Burruss

BALDWIN - The Baldwin Police Department is seeking assistance in looking for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Shataniel Hawkins was last seen Saturday morning before being reported missing by her family.

Anyone with information should call Baldwin Police at 337-923-4845.

