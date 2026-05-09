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Baker water outage affecting multiple streets
BAKER — The city of Baker is currently experiencing a water outage, officials said on Saturday.
According to officials, the Public Works Department is currently working on restoring service.
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The repairs will affect service on Alabama Street, Washington Street, Adams Street, Jefferson Street and Mississippi Street.
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