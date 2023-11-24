Baker teacher arrested after allegedly showing 12-year-old pornography, trying to coerce them into sex

BAKER - A teacher at a Baker school was arrested for obscenity after allegedly showing a 12-year-old student pornographic materials and trying to coerce them to have sex with him.

The Baker Police Department said the investigation began at Park Ridge Academic Magnet School after a parent expressed concerns that their child had an inappropriate interaction with a teacher there.

Detectives found that teacher Norbert Ezebunwa, 38, had allegedly shown the 12-year-old student pornographic material and tried to coerce the student to have sex.

Ezebunwa was arrested Wednesday for indecent behavior with juveniles and obscenity and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.