72°
Latest Weather Blog
Baker's mayor declares Public Health Emergency
BAKER - A public health emergency has been declared in the City of Baker.
Baker's mayor, Darnell Waites, issued the announcement via his office Tuesday, stating:
"The City of Baker was declared by Mayor Darnell Waites to be in a state of Public Health Emergency on Monday, March 16th, 2020 in alignment with the March 13th National Declaration by our President of the United States. It has also been declared in alignment with the Local, State and East Baton Rouge Parish’s declaration of this public health crisis."
For more information, visit www.cityofbakerla.com
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Coronavirus kills three in Louisiana; Gov Edwards restricts services provided by restaurant/bar
-
Drive-thru coronavirus testing to start in Ascension Parish
-
Restaurant owners react to dining restrictions
-
Louisiana confirms third coronavirus death; first case reported in capital area
-
Meals on Wheels delivering food to seniors in Livingston Parish amid virus...