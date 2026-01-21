69°
Baker public works crews repairing water line, affecting customers along several streets

Wednesday, January 21 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER — Public works crews in Baker worked to repair a water line on Wednesday. 

While they work to repair the line, service on and around Sherron Avenue at Lavey Lane will be affected. Coolidge Street, Sandra Drive, Heritage Court and Charles Avenue will also be affected.

Crews said that they are working to repair the leak to return service as quickly as possible.

