Baker postponing all public events amid virus outbreak

Thursday, March 12 2020
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER - Announced Thursday it is canceling events citywide out of concern over the coronavirus.

The announcement from Mayor Darnell Waites said his office has indefinitely postponed all schedule events. Those putting on larger private events are asked to consider postponing those as well.

Additionally, residents are asked to limit physical contact with one another and avoid large public gatherings. 

