Baker officials formally rename cemetery in remembrance of former mayor

BAKER — On Tuesday, Baker officials formally rededicated the Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery as the Norman E. Pete Heine Memorial Gardens.

Heine served as Baker's mayor from 1964 to 1976; he died in December.

The city council voted for the name change three years ago, but some people in the community, especially those with loved ones buried in the cemetery, were shocked to hear the news of the name change

Heine's son, however, argues the change is well-deserved because of his dad's connection to the community and the cemetery.

"This cemetery was bankrupt, and my dad, as Mayor of Baker back in the day, many, many years ago, decided to go ahead and purchase this cemetery, because if he hadn't, the grass would be, well, we all know how unkept cemeteries can get," James "Scooter" Heine said. "I know they have some naysayers, and I understand that, and I respect that, but if anybody deserves it, it's my father."

The younger Heine said that city officials will still be in charge of maintaining the grounds of the cemetery.