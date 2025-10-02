Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery to be renamed after former Baker mayor

BAKER - The Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery will soon be renamed after a former mayor of Baker.

Starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 7, the cemetery will be called the Norman E. "Pete" Heine Memorial Gardens.

Heine passed away in December 2024 at the age of 96. In 2022, current mayor Darnell Waites and the Baker City Council passed an ordinance that the cemetery would be renamed upon Heine's passing.

Some members of the community who had plots in the cemetery told WBRZ they had no idea it was being changed.

"I was shook because how we get caught up in a cemetery? Does Baker own the cemetery? Apparently so. The people who have deceased there, I'm quite sure they're not happy because nobody told anybody anything," Baker resident William King said.

The ordinance was on the City Council Agenda, scheduled for September 13, 2022, under public notices.

WBRZ requested an interview with the City of Baker to address some of the questions raised by concerned citizens. They said they would send a statement with more information. WBRZ hasn't heard back; however, they did tell us that the cemetery is owned by the city.

A spokesperson for the city did say they were confused that people were shocked, considering it was public information.